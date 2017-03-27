Man arrested in connection with vanda...

Man arrested in connection with vandalism at Colorado mosque

In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who overturned benches, broke windows and threw a Bible into a mosque near Colorado State University, a case they are investigating as a hate crime.

