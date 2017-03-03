Man admits to running $54M "trash-to-...

Man admits to running $54M "trash-to-fuel" Ponzi scheme with ties to Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Georgia man admitted Thursday that he ran a $54 million Ponzi scheme built on false promises of green energy technology that would turn trash into fuel and "carbon-negative" housing developments, neither of which were ever fully developed. Troy Wragg pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia on Thursday to conspiracy and securities fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,232
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Thu Hiding Phart 7
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 5
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC