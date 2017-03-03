Man admits to running $54M "trash-to-fuel" Ponzi scheme with ties to Colorado
A Georgia man admitted Thursday that he ran a $54 million Ponzi scheme built on false promises of green energy technology that would turn trash into fuel and "carbon-negative" housing developments, neither of which were ever fully developed. Troy Wragg pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia on Thursday to conspiracy and securities fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|45,232
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Hiding Phart
|7
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|5
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC