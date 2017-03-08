Loveland police arrest car thieves at higher rate than rest of Colorado
Car thieves are more likely to be arrested in Loveland than other parts of the state, data from Loveland Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|45,789
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC