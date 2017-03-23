Larry Miloshevich: Are competitive electricity markets coming to Colorado?
Should Colorado remain a government-regulated monopoly state for electricity, authorizing monopolies such as Xcel Energy, or should it permit competition to provide electricity? This coming Tuesday, March 28, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission is hosting a meeting where 10 Colorado electricity providers will discuss a proposal to overhaul the way electricity is bought, sold and delivered in Colorado. This is long-overdue progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
