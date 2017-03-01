Join Us For the 2017 Sharin' O' The Green 5K in Fort Collins
Saturday, March 11th, 2017! Get your green on, and join everyone in downtown Fort Collins for the 18th annual Sharin' O' The Green 5K! It's one of the biggest 5Ks in the area, a Bolder Boulder qualifier, it benefits a great organization and. it's a blast ! Dress in your favorite Irish attire- , gather your friends and get ready, as Townsquare Media of Northern Colorado is proud to be a sponsor of the Sharin 'O' The Green 5K to benefit Partners Mentoring Youth on Saturday, March 11! Partners Mentoring Youth is a nonprofit that creates and supports positive mentoring relationships between adult role models and local youth in Northern Colorado.
