Jim Flynn: 2013 Colorado ruling gives Sessions an opening to prosecute marijuana cases
Colorado's laws allowing for the possession and use of marijuana continue to provide the legal profession with enhanced income opportunities - and this is likely to continue. That's in part because federal law still criminalizes marijuana and President Donald Trump and his new attorney general, Jeff Sessions, have said they intend to hot-up the enforcement of federal law, at least with regard to recreational marijuana.
