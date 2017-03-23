Jeremy Noble's seven points lead Colo...

Jeremy Noble's seven points lead Colorado Mammoth past Saskatchewan Rush 14-11

Jeremy Noble had four goals, including a natural hat trick, and three assists to lead the Colorado Mammoth past the Saskatchewan Rush 14-11 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action. Zack Greer and Callum Crawford both scored three times and added three assists for Colorado , while Jacob Ruest struck twice.

