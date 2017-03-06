Inside Myloh Mason Astonishing 1,200 ...

Inside Myloh Mason Astonishing 1,200 Year Scream Robbery Sentence

7 hrs ago

Update: Myloh Mason, a suspect from Lakewood's 2015 Scream bank robbery who was captured after becoming the twelfth Coloradan to be placed on the FBI's ten most wanted list, has been sentenced to an astonishing 1,200 years in prison for reasons First Judicial District DA's office spokeswoman Pam Russell concedes are complicated. The length of the sentence makes the 371-year jolt handed to Mason conspirator Miguel Sanders seem positively modest in comparison.

