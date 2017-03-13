Gorsuch Might Be Tough To Predict On Criminal Justice Cases Judge Neil Gorsuch wasn't convinced that a teenager who made burping sounds in a classroom should be arrested, handcuffed and taken to juvenile detention in a police car. Injured Wichita Officer Moving To Rehab Center In Colorado A Wichita police officer who was injured when he was hit by a car will be moving to a rehabilitation center in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.