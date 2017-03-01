Indie Bookstores Collaborate to Lure Touring Authors to Colorado
The stores - Denver's Tattered Cover Book Store, BookBar , Boulder Book Store, the Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins and the Bookworm in Edwards - will each host the authors on a single trip. "Make your next author tour a vacation," announced a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
