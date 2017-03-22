In pre-emptive strike against Trump, Colorado House tries to block...
In its most forceful action yet aimed at the Trump administration, Colorado House Democrats on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a measure barring state and local governments in Colorado from cooperating with the federal government on any efforts deemed "discriminatory and unconstitutional." But they did so over the spirited - and drawn out - objections of Republicans who offered close to a dozen amendments attempting to change the scope of the bill and make a political point.
