In pre-emptive strike against Trump, Colorado House tries to block...

2 hrs ago

In its most forceful action yet aimed at the Trump administration, Colorado House Democrats on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a measure barring state and local governments in Colorado from cooperating with the federal government on any efforts deemed "discriminatory and unconstitutional." But they did so over the spirited - and drawn out - objections of Republicans who offered close to a dozen amendments attempting to change the scope of the bill and make a political point.

