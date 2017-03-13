Immigrants vital to U.S. and Colorado economy
Chuy Medrano, owner of CoCal Landscaping, left, and account manager Luis Estrada, right, pose for a portrait at the company headquarters on March 1, 2017 in Denver. About one in 10 Colorado residents are immigrants and they contribute $8.3 billion to the economy and own more than 30,000 businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|cpeter1313
|45,860
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|14 hr
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC