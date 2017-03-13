How to identify a Colorado native

Fire Weather Warning issued March 14 at 3:28AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo Fire Weather Warning issued March 14 at 3:26AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Fremont, Pueblo Fire Weather Warning issued March 14 at 3:26AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso Fire Weather Watch issued March 13 at 9:32PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso Fire Weather Watch issued March 13 at 3:14PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln Fire Weather Watch issued March 13 at 2:07PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Our disdain for Texas and California Bring up those two states in a conversation and prepare for a hours-long angry speech that goes nowhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.