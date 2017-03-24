How many Colorado Women's Hall of Fame inductees do you know?

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during a memorial service for former Israel Prime Minister Shimon Peres at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington in 2016. Wearing a scandalous outfit - Turkish pantaloons under a mid-calf-length dress - Julia "Anna" Archibald Holmes was proclaimed the "Bloomer Girl on Pikes Peak" for being the first woman to climb to the top of the famous Colorado mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.