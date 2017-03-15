How does Medicaid work in Colorado? Here's what you need to know.

Dr. Michael Russum, left, checks patient Ruby Giron in Denver Health Medical Center's primary care clinic located in a low-income neighborhood in southwest Denver on March 9, 2017. Under the new GOP health care proposal, which could roll back Medicaid expansion and take away subsidies to help pay for insurance, Denver Health could absorb a revenue loss, a problem that it will share with large public health systems across the country that serve low-income patients.

