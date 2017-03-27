Hailstorms pounded Colorado's Front Range last year a " and may soon return
Front Range residents are still waiting for spring's heavy, wet snows to arrive, but if the usually predictable storms don't hurry, the conversation soon will shift to hail and tornado season. In the past week hailstorms have pelted Texas, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, and Colorado's turn is coming, said Carrie Bonney, a spokeswoman for Farmers Insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|46,375
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC