Growing Partners plans community lead...

Growing Partners plans community leadership course for Southwest

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cortez Journal News

This planting season, Growing Partners of Southwest Colorado will host a free class for locals who want a say in what goes into their food.The organization, which is formed from several agencies and businesses that promote local agriculture in La Plata, Montezuma and Archuleta counties, hopes to use the five-month x201ccommunity...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min Respect71 45,218
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Sun USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 5
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan '17 toughnut to crack 18,437
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC