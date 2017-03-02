GOP-led effort to forgive small business fines dies in Colorado House

Measure targeted small businesses that typically don't have the money to hire compliance officers to sift through an ever-shifting landscape of government regulations A Republican-led effort that would have given small businesses a 30-day grace period to comply with certain state regulations before getting fined was rejected Thursday in a House committee, after opponents complained it would grant too much protection to bad actors. The measure, Senate Bill 1 , was a top priority of Republican leaders in both chambers heading into the session, and cleared the GOP-controlled Senate last month with bipartisan support.

