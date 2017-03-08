Gardner, Buck join Colorado hospitals...

Gardner, Buck join Colorado hospitals in expressing doubts about Republican health care plan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

In a sign of the challenge ahead for supporters of a new Republican health care plan , two GOP lawmakers from Colorado - U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck - said Wednesday that they have concerns about the package unveiled this week. Neither would say whether they would support the proposal as written, though both legislators said they are skeptical - for different reasons - of how it would begin in 2020 to phase out an expansion of Medicaid created under the Affordable Care Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min Respect71 45,499
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 17 hr Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 18 hr Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... 21 hr Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC