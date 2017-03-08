Gardner, Buck join Colorado hospitals in expressing doubts about Republican health care plan
In a sign of the challenge ahead for supporters of a new Republican health care plan , two GOP lawmakers from Colorado - U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck - said Wednesday that they have concerns about the package unveiled this week. Neither would say whether they would support the proposal as written, though both legislators said they are skeptical - for different reasons - of how it would begin in 2020 to phase out an expansion of Medicaid created under the Affordable Care Act .
