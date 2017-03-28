Former Army medic arrested in vandali...

Former Army medic arrested in vandalism at Colorado mosque

15 hrs ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Police arrested a former Army medic after a vandal broke windows and left a Bible at a Colorado mosque - an act that led to an outpouring of support for Muslims, authorities said Joseph Scott Giaquinto, 35, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of committing a crime motivated by bias and other allegations just hours after police released surveillance video and asked for the public's help identifying a hoodie-wearing man seen picking up a stone and kicking a door at the Islamic Center in Fort Collins.

