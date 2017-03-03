For Colorado, landing Outdoor Retaile...

For Colorado, landing Outdoor Retailer is about more than a trade show

The stakes are high for Colorado as Outdoor Retailer searches for a new home for its twice-a-year trade shows after a scrap with Utah over its public lands policies. Focusing on unification instead of pitting Colorado against other states, the swelling Colorado recreation community says a 10-year deal to host the influential trade shows marks a once-in-a-lifetime chance to intensify the state's recreation economy just as other conventions have bolstered the state's ski, beer, tech, medical and energy sectors.

