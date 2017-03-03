For Colorado, landing Outdoor Retailer is about more than a trade show

The stakes are high for Colorado as Outdoor Retailer searches for a new home for its twice-a-year trade shows after a scrap with Utah over its public lands policies. Focusing on unification instead of pitting Colorado against other states, the swelling Colorado recreation community says a 10-year deal to host the influential trade shows marks a once-in-a-lifetime chance to intensify the state's recreation economy just as other conventions have bolstered the state's ski, beer, tech, medical and energy sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.