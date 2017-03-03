For Colorado, landing Outdoor Retailer is about more than a trade show
The stakes are high for Colorado as Outdoor Retailer searches for a new home for its twice-a-year trade shows after a scrap with Utah over its public lands policies. Focusing on unification instead of pitting Colorado against other states, the swelling Colorado recreation community says a 10-year deal to host the influential trade shows marks a once-in-a-lifetime chance to intensify the state's recreation economy just as other conventions have bolstered the state's ski, beer, tech, medical and energy sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|45,262
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Hiding Phart
|7
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|5
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC