Fires spark across northeast Colorado
As many as 40 acres burned Monday in a grass fire Monday at Morgan County roads 10 and Y. Volunteer firefighters from Wiggins and Fort Morgan responded to the scene northeast of Weldona and had the fire 100 percent contained before 2 p.m., according to Zach Deal from Fort Morgan Fire Department. Volunteers firefighters from Wiggins and Fort Morgan responded to a grass fire Monday at Morgan County roads 10 and Y, northeast of Weldona.
