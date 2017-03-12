Fire danger remains high in Colorado ...

Fire danger remains high in Colorado as strong winds whip a dry landscape

March continued a windy assault on much of Colorado, with high winds once again sparking a red-flag warning across much of the state Sunday. "Strong winds will develop mid- to late morning along the Front Range Foothills and then spread east across all of the plains by the noon hour," the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

