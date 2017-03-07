Few cheers for GOP healthcare plan in...

Few cheers for GOP healthcare plan in Colorado

10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Republican plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act landed with a thud on Tuesday in Colorado, as several GOP lawmakers said they were reserving judgment even as it came under attack from Democrats and hard-line conservatives. The proposal prescribes a laundry list of changes to the 2010 health care package, better known as Obamacare.

