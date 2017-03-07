Few cheers for GOP healthcare plan in Colorado
A Republican plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act landed with a thud on Tuesday in Colorado, as several GOP lawmakers said they were reserving judgment even as it came under attack from Democrats and hard-line conservatives. The proposal prescribes a laundry list of changes to the 2010 health care package, better known as Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Truth
|45,404
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|1 hr
|Batvette
|2
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Tiffani
|18,438
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|4
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC