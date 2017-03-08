Error made thousands taller on their ...

Error made thousands taller on their Colorado driver's licenses and IDs

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

In this 2009 file photo, Morena Ryes, and her daughter, Natalie, 2-years-old, look into the doors of the Denver Drivers License office on W. Mississippi. An error in online renewals had many people appearing much taller on their official Colorado IDs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 45,495
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 13 hr Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 14 hr Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... 16 hr Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC