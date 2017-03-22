Driverless-car bill approved by Colorado Senate, now on the road to House
Driverless cars are allowed in Colorado because there is no law preventing them. The proposed SB17-213 would create a framework that requires autonomous vehicles to obey state and federal laws and if they don't, check with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|46,203
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC