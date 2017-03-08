Death due to malfunction heightens attention on Colorado's ski infrastructure | Colorado Springs ...
N earing the end of a Colorado ski season that saw a person fall and die due to a chairlift malfunction - believed to be the first fatality caused by such a glitch in more than two decades - the industry remains confident in how it maintains its infrastructure. According to industry statistics, it's more dangerous to ride in an elevator, and there have only been two other fatal incidents involving lift malfunction in the state since the Colorado Passenger Tramway Board formed in 1965.
