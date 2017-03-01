Death Cab For Cutie and Wilco Headline Huge New Denver Pro Cycling Festival
Pro cycling will be resurrected in Denver this summer in the name of beer, bikes and bands. In conjunction with the Colorado Classic, Velorama Festival will be a three-day event celebrating the bicycle in Colorado culture, and will be held August 11-13, 2017 .
