Daily NewsFBI warns of Colorado phone scammers

The Denver Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a statement Monday that included a warning related to a "phone scam that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI's real telephone number on the victim's caller ID." According to the statement, scammers are claiming that those they call are being investigated by the FBI for federal violations and will likely be arrested if they don't comply - typically with the immediate payment of a fee.

