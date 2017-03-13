County judge in rural northeast Colorado resigns two months after her husband is elected sheriff
A county judge in rural northeast Colorado has submitted her resignation amid questions about conflicts of interest and calls for her recusal prompted two months ago when her husband was elected sheriff . Sedgwick County Judge Tera Neugebauer asked in her resignation letter Friday evening that her term end in several months and said that "I truly am sadden that it has come to an end much sooner than I had anticipated."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|24 min
|Respect71
|45,880
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mon
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC