County judge in rural northeast Colorado resigns two months after her husband is elected sheriff

A county judge in rural northeast Colorado has submitted her resignation amid questions about conflicts of interest and calls for her recusal prompted two months ago when her husband was elected sheriff . Sedgwick County Judge Tera Neugebauer asked in her resignation letter Friday evening that her term end in several months and said that "I truly am sadden that it has come to an end much sooner than I had anticipated."

