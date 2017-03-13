Corporal punishment bill goes down in...

Corporal punishment bill goes down in Colorado Senate committee

18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Republican-controlled state Senate committee Monday killed a bill that would have prohibited corporal punishment in Colorado's public schools and day care centers that receive state funding. The Senate Judiciary Committee, on a party-line vote, defeated House Bill 1038, sponsored by state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, an Arvada Democrat.

