Community Rallies to Restore Historic 4 Bar 4 Ranch in Grand County
The organization plans to apply to History Colorado for a grant to help with the restoration of the ranch, which was listed as one of Colorado's Most Endangered Places in 2014. In 2015, the effort received a grant from the State Historical Fund to complete a Historic Structures Assessment of the buildings.
