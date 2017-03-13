Columnist, publisher among those honored for promoting Colorado's nonprofits
Denver Post columnist Bruce DeBoskey of The DeBoskey Group received an Excellence in Media award this month from the Colorado Nonprofit Association. The honor was presented March 6 at a luncheon attended by about 700 people - community members, leaders of for-profit and nonprofit businesses and organizations and government representatives.
