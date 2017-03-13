Columnist, publisher among those hono...

Columnist, publisher among those honored for promoting Colorado's nonprofits

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver Post columnist Bruce DeBoskey of The DeBoskey Group received an Excellence in Media award this month from the Colorado Nonprofit Association. The honor was presented March 6 at a luncheon attended by about 700 people - community members, leaders of for-profit and nonprofit businesses and organizations and government representatives.

