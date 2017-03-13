Colorado's unemployment rate is lowest since 2001
Colorado's economy started off 2017 with a hiring wave strong enough to push the unemployment rate from 3 percent to 2.9 percent, a low last reached during the dot-com boom, according to a report Monday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment . "This is the lowest level since it was 2.8 percent in February 2001," said Ryan Gedney, a senior economist with the department.
