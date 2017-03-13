Colorado's unemployment rate is lowes...

Colorado's unemployment rate is lowest since 2001

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado's economy started off 2017 with a hiring wave strong enough to push the unemployment rate from 3 percent to 2.9 percent, a low last reached during the dot-com boom, according to a report Monday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment . "This is the lowest level since it was 2.8 percent in February 2001," said Ryan Gedney, a senior economist with the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr DUH 45,867
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... 22 hr tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 8 Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC