Colorado's solar power capacity jumped in 2016

6 hrs ago

The completed Jefferson County Community Solar Garden, a 13 acre, 1.5 megawatt solar garden near 90th and Alkire on July 14, 2016. Colorado's solar power capacity shot up an impressive 70 percent in 2016, but the state still lost its top 10 ranking after solar capacity across the nation nearly doubled, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Report out Thursday .

