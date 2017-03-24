Colorado's Rural Hospitals Sacrifice Most In Proposed Budget
Colorado's Rural Hospitals Sacrifice Most In Proposed Budget Colorado's rural hospitals would sacrifice the most under a balanced budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that will be introduced in the Legislature next week - though another pending bill could help fix that. Business Center Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found A business center in Wheat Ridge was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a pressure cooker was found in the shopping center parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|TomInElPaso
|46,284
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC