Colorado's Perlmutter backs giant leap for mankind with mission to Mars
Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter wants to know what it would take in know-how and dollars to send a manned mission to Mars by 2033. He also wants NASA to stay on schedule to get astronauts there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Respect71
|45,600
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Wed
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Wed
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC