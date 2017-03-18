Colorado's parched landscapes beg for...

Colorado's parched landscapes beg for water relief; prompt burn restrictions, fire watch

13 hrs ago

Unseasonably warm, dry and sunny weather has taken root in Denver and along the Front Range, where lawns are looking parched and some residents are itching to water. The high temperature in Denver on Saturday is expected to hit 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which would match a 1907 record for March 18. Sunday's weather in Denver is expected to be the same - dry and climbing into the 80s - and while local temperatures will back off into the 70s next week, the weather will remain relatively warm and dry until mid-week.

