Colorado's mountain resorts again see record spending

12 hrs ago

The fastest growing months for visits in some high country destinations are the so-called off-season: September, May and October Visitors and locals are spending record amounts in Colorado's mountain communities, with sales tax collections again reaching all-time highs in 2016. For a fourth year in a row, community coffers are swelling in the high country as sales tax collections shatter records and climb beyond budget expectations in resort communities like Aspen, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Snowmass Village, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Vail and Winter Park.

