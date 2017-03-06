Colorado would outlaw using jails for mental health holds, increase...
A $9.5 million proposal would outlaw locking people in jail when they are picked up on mental health holds and bolster the state's network of crisis-response teams, walk-in treatment centers and transportation from rural Colorado. A bill under consideration at the statehouse would ban the use of jails to house people who are a "danger to themselves or others" but have not committed any crime.
