Colorado would outlaw using jails for...

Colorado would outlaw using jails for mental health holds, increase...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A $9.5 million proposal would outlaw locking people in jail when they are picked up on mental health holds and bolster the state's network of crisis-response teams, walk-in treatment centers and transportation from rural Colorado. A bill under consideration at the statehouse would ban the use of jails to house people who are a "danger to themselves or others" but have not committed any crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr cpeter1313 45,369
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 4
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan '17 toughnut to crack 18,437
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC