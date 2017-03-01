Colorado woman's slaying prompts bill to keep felony stalkers,...
But on the night of May 30, police say, the 28-year-old woman was asleep in her northeast Colorado Springs home when Glen Law Galloway broke in and fatally shot her twice in the head. Galloway, 45, had skipped out on his sentencing in the stalking case, cut off an ankle monitor and killed a man to get the truck he used to drive to Nam's house, according to authorities.
