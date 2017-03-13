Colorado Switchblade/Gravity Knife Ban Repeal Passes
The bipartisan bill to repeal Colorado's Switchblade and Gravity Knife ban SB 17-008, overwhelmingly passed the House 59-6. The bill legalizes the possession, carry and sale of a gravity knife or switchblade by removing such knives from the definition of "illegal weapon."
