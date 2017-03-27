Colorado Springs can again feed its B...

Colorado Springs can again feed its Blue Bell craving | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

9 hrs ago

Blue Bell ice cream is back in Colorado. The King Soopers at the Marketplace at Briargate was one of the stores to get the first shipment on Monday, March 27, 2017.

