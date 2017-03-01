Colorado senator facing pressure to b...

Colorado senator facing pressure to back h...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Sen. Michael Bennet , Colorado Democrat, is facing increasing pressure to support home-state Judge Neil Gorsuch 's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, as Republicans try to build support for the nomination among Democrats one-by-one. The Colorado Springs Gazette called Mr. Bennet 's confirmation vote on Judge Gorsuch a "loyalty test" to the state, while the Denver Post urged the senator not to be tempted to follow fellow Democrats, who want to block whomever President Trump picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 45,336
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 4
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan '17 toughnut to crack 18,437
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC