Colorado senator facing pressure to back h...

Sen. Michael Bennet , Colorado Democrat, is facing increasing pressure to support home-state Judge Neil Gorsuch 's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, as Republicans try to build support for the nomination among Democrats one-by-one. The Colorado Springs Gazette called Mr. Bennet 's confirmation vote on Judge Gorsuch a "loyalty test" to the state, while the Denver Post urged the senator not to be tempted to follow fellow Democrats, who want to block whomever President Trump picks.

