Colorado Senate OKs Bill Raising Penalties For Texting While Driving Colorado's Senate has passed a bill to increase the penalty for texting while driving from $50 to $300. Army: Helicopter In Crash Was Practicing Evading Enemy Fire The Army says a Black Hawk helicopter was practicing evading enemy fire when it crashed northwest of Colorado Springs in 2015, injuring all four crew members and destroying the aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.