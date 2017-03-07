Colorado Senate approves construction defects bill mandating arbitration to settle disputes
The Colorado Senate on Tuesday approved a major bill aimed at reforming the state's construction defects statutes by requiring that disputes over workmanship deficiencies in condominium buildings be heard in arbitration rather than a courtroom. The 23-12 vote included five Democrats who joined all 18 Republicans in passing Senate Bill 156, which was sponsored solely by GOP lawmakers.
