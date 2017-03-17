Colorado powerbrokers rally behind Neil Gorsuch
The nomination of Colorado native Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has mobilized members of the state's legal and political elite in a way that insiders said has no comparison in recent memory. Through letters, endorsements and support work, the effort surpasses the 2006 campaign to get Gorsuch confirmed to his current seat on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals - a fight that included an assist from Philip Anschutz, the billionaire and Colorado powerbroker .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Respect71
|46,043
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC