Colorado powerbrokers rally behind Neil Gorsuch

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The nomination of Colorado native Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court has mobilized members of the state's legal and political elite in a way that insiders said has no comparison in recent memory. Through letters, endorsements and support work, the effort surpasses the 2006 campaign to get Gorsuch confirmed to his current seat on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals - a fight that included an assist from Philip Anschutz, the billionaire and Colorado powerbroker .

