Colorado NORML Chapters Lobby at the Capitol for Cannabis Consumption Bill
For the first time in recent years, all three Colorado chapters of NORML came together to lobby for cannabis on the state level. Denver NORML , Southern Colorado NORML and Colorado NORML joined forces on Tuesday, March 7, to educate state lawmakers on some key cannabis measures, including SB17-184, the Private Marijuana Clubs Open and Public Use bill .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|45,430
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|4 hr
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|8 hr
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC