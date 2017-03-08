Colorado NORML Chapters Lobby at the ...

Colorado NORML Chapters Lobby at the Capitol for Cannabis Consumption Bill

For the first time in recent years, all three Colorado chapters of NORML came together to lobby for cannabis on the state level. Denver NORML , Southern Colorado NORML and Colorado NORML joined forces on Tuesday, March 7, to educate state lawmakers on some key cannabis measures, including SB17-184, the Private Marijuana Clubs Open and Public Use bill .

