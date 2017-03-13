Colorado Musicians on SXSW's Deportation Threats to International Acts
Colorado bands performing at South by Southwest did not sign onto a petition that convinced the festival's leadership to strike anti-immigrant language from its contract with artists. But many Mile High acts performing at SXSW find the contractual language objectionable and celebrate their fellow musicians for convincing the festival to ditch a clause in the contract that threatened foreign artists with deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
