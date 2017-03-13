Colorado Medicaid claims botched in transition to new payment system, ...
Agencies that care for Coloradans with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been left in dire straits as the state switched to a new computer system that failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in claims. The state Medicaid department's transition to a new software system on March 1 resulted in rejection of claims submitted by agencies that provide homes, therapy and other care to children and adults who have autism, Down's syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
