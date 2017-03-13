Colorado Medicaid claims botched in t...

Colorado Medicaid claims botched in transition to new payment system, ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Agencies that care for Coloradans with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been left in dire straits as the state switched to a new computer system that failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in claims. The state Medicaid department's transition to a new software system on March 1 resulted in rejection of claims submitted by agencies that provide homes, therapy and other care to children and adults who have autism, Down's syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 46,057
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 8 Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC